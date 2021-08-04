Eminem, Nas' new song releases on Friday

Web Desk

Eminem fans are eagerly waiting for the new album Nas is going to drop on Friday.

The album titled "King's Disease II" features a collaboration between the two rappers.

It was revealed by Nas who shared the tracklist of his album on Instagram.

"King's Disease II' is the follow-up to 2020's "King Disease"

The New York revealed the back cover for the incoming LP, which features a 15-song tracklist.

Other songs include ‘The Pressure’, ’40 Side’, ‘Store Run’, ‘Moments’, ‘Count Me In’ and ‘Nas Is Good’.



Eminem last year released his surprise album "Music To Be Murdered By" and months later came up with "Music To Be Murdered By:Side B".



