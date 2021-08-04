Clarence House celebrates birthday of Prince Charles' grandmother

Web Desk

Prince Charles on Wednesday paid tribute to his grandmother Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother on her birth anniversary.

The official Instagram account of Clarence House which shares the activities of Charles and his wife Duchess Camella posted a throwback picture of the Prince of Wales with The Queen Mother who was born on August 4 in 1900.

"On this day in 1900, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother was born," read the caption of the post containing multiple pictures.

It added, "The Queen Mother, The Prince of Wales’s Grandmother, lived at Clarence House for nearly 50 years. The silver vase with rosemary seen in the first photo was given to The Queen Mother as a gift on her 100th birthday."



Meanwhile, Meghan Markle, the wife of Prince Harry, also celebrated her 4oth birthday on Wednesday and received wishes from Prince Charles and his wife.