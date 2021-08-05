Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s maternity vacations branded ‘privileged’

Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s maternity vacations branded ‘privileged’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s thoughts on maternity plans have been blasted for a lack of reliability for the general public.

This claim has been brought forward by royal expert Marlene Koenig and during her interview with Express she claimed, “We don't have paid paternity leave in the US, it's up to your employer. So that to me was like it's great, but the average American can't relate to it.”

“Federal workers now have paid maternity leave - six or 12 weeks - with the family leave act. It's a really nice thing for them to have, but if Harry is going to advocate for people, perhaps he could advocate for the fact that most Americans don't get the paid leave that he's having,” however, “That's something he can't change, though.”