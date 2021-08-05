Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blasted for spouting ‘load of word salad’

Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blasted for spouting ‘load of word salad’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently came under fire for allegedly spouting a bunch of word salad in times where they should be ‘putting their money where their mouth is.

This claim has been made by royal commentator Martin Townsend, a former editor for the Sunday Express.

In his recent piece for the Daily Telegraph he claimed, “If they are going to do something, they need to put their mouth where their money is.”

“So far we’ve had a load of word salad: ‘let’s all live in peace in harmony’ while on the other hand waging war on the Royal Family, which has struck many as contradictory.”

“It’s time for them to put all that behind them and work on content rather than conjecture. Their 40 to 50 era has to be one of substance rather than gloss. If there’s a definitive Harry and Meghan guide to how to live your life, they better start writing it, and fast.”