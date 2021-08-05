Kristen Bell addresses child bath controversy: ‘I wait on the stink’

Web Desk

Kristen Bell recently weighed in on the ongoing controversy of ‘effective’ bath time management that is currently plaguing the internet.

The actor got candid during her interview with Dax Shepard on the Armchair Expert podcast.

There she admitted, “If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there's no point. When I had children, I also didn't wash them every day. I wasn't that parent that bathed my newborns — ever.”

In a later interview the couple once again addressed their podcast discussion and Shepard told The View, “We bathed our children every single night prior to bed as their routine, then somehow they just started going to sleep on their own without their routine and we had to start saying [to each other] like, 'Hey, when was the last time you bathed them?”

Even Bell chimed into the conversation at the time and added, “I'm a big fan of waiting for the stink. Once you catch a whiff, that's biology's way of letting you know you need to clean it up. There's a red flag. Honestly, it's just bacteria; once you get bacteria you gotta be like, 'Get in the tub or the shower.' So I don't hate what [Kunis and Kutcher] are doing. I wait for the stink.”