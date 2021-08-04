Camila Cabello weighs in on the benefits of social media detoxes

Web Desk

Renowned singer and songwriter Camila Cabello recently sat down for a chat and got candid about some of her biggest fears surrounding the impact of social media.

The singer got candid over it all during her interview with the UK morning show, Lorraine ITV's with Ross King.

There she was quoted saying, “Yesterday, I had a day off and I was just like, 'I can't be on social media today'. I just notice it just makes my brain go so fast and sometimes you just need to take a break.”

She also went on to detail some of the pressure celebrities have been subjected to as a result of public chatter and admitted, “A lot of the times I feel and I'm sure a lot of people feel, especially like female pop stars or pop singers that the narrative can be kind of written for you.”