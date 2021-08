Dwayne Johnson celebrates daughter Jasmine’s horseback riding award

Web Desk

Dwayne Johnson takes to social media to gush over his daughter Jasmine’s horseback riding award.

The actor paid the tribute over on Instagram and penned a caption to go alongside it that read, “My little champion One proud daddy as my baby learns discipline, respect, focus and hard work with a smile - setting a solid example for her baby sister, Tia”.

“And a big thank you to all the amazing riders who are teaching Jazzy the ropes of the sport - you girls are amazing!”

