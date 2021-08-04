Brian Austin Green defends North Wests artistic skills: Its unbelievable but true

Brian Austin Green defends North West's artistic skills: 'It's unbelievable but true'

Web Desk

Brian Austin Green is supporting Kim Kardashian's daughter, North West, and her controversial oil painting in his latest social media update.

Green, who also happens to have an eight-year-old son, Noah Shannon, took to his Instagram and defended North's previously criticized oil painting.

"Someone just told me that Kim K was given a hard time for posting a pic of a painting North had done. Noah is now working on the same thing in the same art class," he shared while posting Noah's art on the canvas.

"It's unbelievable but true. The kids are painting these and Norths is beautiful," he wrote.

Earlier this year, Kardashian posted North's landscape art on the photo-sharing app and dubbed her daughter "little artist."

When netizens disrespected the paintings, calling them fake, Kim lashed out at all the critics.

"DON'T PLAY WITH ME WHEN IT COMES TO MY CHILDREN!!!" Kardashian wrote in a lengthy post. "My daughter and her best friend have been taking a serious oil painting class where their talents and creativity are being encouraged and nurtured."

"North worked incredibly hard on her painting with took several weeks to complete," she continued. "As a proud mom, I wanted to share her work with everyone."







