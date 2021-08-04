Jennifer Aniston discusses the ‘eternal’ impact of ‘Friends’

Hollywood superstar Jennifer Aniston is discussing the enormity of her famous sitcom Friends, where she essayed the role of Rachel Green.
While in conversation with InStyle, the 52-year-old A-lister spoke about the show’s lasting legacy and how its impact is ‘eternal.’
“This is eternal. It’s not just out there in the ether or on a television set you’ve passed by, but in our actual bodies — our DNA, our bloodstream, our cells,” she said.
“It was a unicorn of an experience. For whatever reason, we were all at the right place at the right time, and we created something that landed its little flag on a lot of people’s hearts around the world,” she continued.
Aniston further revealed that she is now unable to imagine a universe where she did not play the character of Rachel Green.
“Just one little moment — a last-minute audition [for Friends] that I got at 6 o’clock the night before I had to be there — and boom,” she added.