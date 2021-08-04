Jennifer Aniston slams 'heartbreaking' media scrutiny faced by Britney Spears

Jennifer Aniston said artists during the 90s were vulnerable to a lot of intrusion by the paparazzi

Jennifer Aniston condemned the excessive media scrutiny faced by Britney Spears and other female artists in the 90s.



The 52-year-old actress said artists during the era were vulnerable to a lot of intrusion by the paparazzi.

"The media took advantage of that, capitalized on them, and it ultimately cost them their sanity. It’s so heartbreaking," Aniston told InStyle.

Revealing how she was saved from the wrath of media at a young age, Aniston credited her 'strict' mother for it.



"[They were] feeding on young, impressionable girls. Half of these kids started on ‘The Mickey Mouse Club. I was lucky enough to be raised by a very strict mother. The priorities were not about becoming a famous person. It was, ‘Study your craft, learn what you’re doing, don’t just go out there and get lucky."



The Friends alum went on to explain why it was easy for the media to target young girls like Spears, "I think that [Spears’s] group of girls as teens didn’t have any kind of ‘Who am I?’ They were being defined by this outside source."