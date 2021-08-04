Meghan Markle to promote 'her own political ambitions' by following in footsteps of Arnold

Web Desk

Prince Harry's sweetheart Meghan Markle may use her friendship with US Vice-President Kamala Harris and the Obamas to “promote her own political ambitions”, claimed a royal biographer.

He wrote in a column for The Sun that the Duchess of Sussex may use her friendship with US politicians to achieve her own ambitions.

Tom Bower, a British author who is currently writing a biography of the Duchess of Sussex, believes that Meghan may follow in the footsteps of other Hollywood actors like Arnold Schwarzenegger and Ronald Reagan to enter the world of politics.

The Duchess could run for US president within the next ten years, the author claimed. Prince Harry and Meghan have settled in Santa Barbara, California, where they live with their son Archie and baby daughter Lilibet. The couple stepped down as senior members of the royal family in 2020.