Priyanka Chopra shares heartfelt moment as she reunites with Nick Jonas in UK

Web Desk

Priyanka Chopra shared blissful moments on Instagram as she reunited with Nick Jonas in the UK after living apart for long stretches of time this year.

The actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to post a picture of herself and Nick Jonas. She wrote in her caption, "He's home," adding a read heart emoji.

She received love and praise from fans and friends after sharing heartwarming post. Her friend Natasha Poonawalla and her manager Anjula Acharia dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

Priyanka Chopra has been based in the UK, working on back-to-back projects, while Nick Jonas has been staying in Los Angeles.