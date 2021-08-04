BTS' Butter claims historic record on Billboard Hot 100 chart

Web Desk

Korean k-pop music band BTS are the new megastars as they have impressed millions of people worldwide with their music. Especially, their English-language track Butter is handing them the hearts of millions of fans.



BTS released the track Butter on May 21. Since its release, the track went straight to the top of the music charts around the world.

The track Butter is very special for BTS as it has made a record of staying on top of Billboard's main singles chart for the longest period of time. It snatched the HOT 100 helm for nine weeks, which is a record for any track.

The Billboard announced the BTS honour on Monday.

Earlier, American singer Olivia Rodrigo had the record after her famous track Driver's License spent eight weeks on the HOT 100.

Billboard also said Butter left its top spot for the boy band's another track 'Permission to Dance for one week. The Permission to Dance number is currently present on ninth place.

Butter came back to its top spot on the HOT 100 and thus both BTS tracks completed a ten-week space on the music chart - a new record for the music band.

“I am deeply grateful for always giving us an undeserved reward,” RM, who is the music band's said on the fan community Weverse.

“We are trying our best to always remember that all of our glories are also yours."