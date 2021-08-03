Kanye Wests call log featuring calls with The Weeknd leaves fans excited

Kanye West's call log featuring calls with The Weeknd leaves fans excited

Web Desk

Kanye West left his millions of fans excited when took to Instagram to share a his recent call log featuring numerous calls with "ABEL WEEKEND".

While he did not share what was discussed during their telephonic conversations, fans are convinced that the singers have teamed up for another collaboration.

The singers last collaborated on Kanye West's The Life Of Pablo song "FML".



West's new album Donda is set to release on Friday while The Weeknd also plans to drop his new single "Take My Breath" on the same day.

The Weeknd revealed in his latest interview that he'd "love to work with Kanye again".

After his interview, West shared a screenshot on Instagram of his recent calls log, which features numerous calls with "ABEL WEEKEND".











