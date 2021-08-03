'Dirilis:Ertugrul' actors mourn the death of Huseyin Ozay aka Korkut Bey

Web Desk

People from the entertainment industry and Turkish fans are mourning the death of veteran TV and film star Huseyin Ozay.

Born in 1959, the actor appeared in several films and dramas. He rose to global for his role as Korkut Bey in "Dirilis:Ertugrul". He essayed the role of Ertugrul's maternal uncle and the brother of Hayme Hatun.



The news was shared by Mehmet Bozdaq, who paid a tribute to Ozay in an Instagram post.



The actor appears in the second season of the popular TV series when Kayi tribe is left devastated by a Mangol army raid during their migration.

Several co-actors took to social media to pay tribute to the actors.