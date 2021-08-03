Queens daughter to hold a title no other royal woman held before

Queen's daughter to hold a title no other royal woman held before

Web Desk

Princess Anne, Queen Elizabeth's only daughter, is all set to replace Prince Harry as Captain-General of the Royal Marines.

The second child of the Queen and Prince Philip She would become the first woman to hold the title.

Prince Harry relinquished his honorary military appointments and patronages after confirming to Queen Elizabeth II that he and his wife Meghan Markle will not return as working royals, Buckingham Palace announced earlier this year.

Anne is 16th in the line of succession to the British throne and has been Princess Royal since 1987.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down from their royal duties and are settled in the United States with their two children.



Harry and Meghan's relations with the royal family continue to deteriorate after their recent interactions with the media.



