Fully vaccinated Ushna Shah contracts coronavirus

Web Desk

Ushna Shah on Monday revealed that she has tested positive for coronavirus after the actress got two mandatory doses of the vaccine.

Taking to Instagram, she said , "To those I met recently, I vehemently apologise . I assumed it was just a viral- It wasn’t until the fever became unbearable & I lost my sense of smell that I thought to get tested. I am so sorry."



"Even with the mandatory doses of the vaccine, I have tested positive for Covid-19. I am a relatively healthy person with a strong immune system but the bug got through, and the symptoms are extremely unpleasant. I shudder to think what would have happened had I not been vaccinated. I urge everyone to wear masks, get vaccinated. I that all necessary precautions to protect themselves,! she said in a statement.

Ushna added, Covid-19 is not a joke and the Delta variant is certainly not to be taken lightly. Also, if we have been in contact in recent days, please get yourself tested! Wishing you all health and wellness."



