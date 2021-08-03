close

Lizzo leaves fans excited after announcing new album Rumors

Web Desk
August 3, 2021
Lizzo left fans excited when she revealed her latest album Rumors.

Taking to Instagram, the 33-year-old teased her upcoming album in the post.

“New Era [expletive] 8/13,” she captioned the post.

Along the post she shared a snap of herself where she can be seen putting a finger to her pursed lips as she dazzled in a gold outfit.

She last released her albums in 2013 and 2015 and gained mainstream attention following her third 2019 album Cuz I Love You.

Following the release of her album, she is set to perform at multiple festivals this fall starting off with the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival on September 4, in which she will be the first woman to headline.

Take a look: