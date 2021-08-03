Lizzo leaves fans excited after announcing new album Rumors

Web Desk

Lizzo left fans excited when she revealed her latest album Rumors.

Taking to Instagram, the 33-year-old teased her upcoming album in the post.

“New Era [expletive] 8/13,” she captioned the post.

Along the post she shared a snap of herself where she can be seen putting a finger to her pursed lips as she dazzled in a gold outfit.

She last released her albums in 2013 and 2015 and gained mainstream attention following her third 2019 album Cuz I Love You.

Following the release of her album, she is set to perform at multiple festivals this fall starting off with the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival on September 4, in which she will be the first woman to headline.

Take a look:








