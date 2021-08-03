Victoria Beckham's future daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz shows off her slim physique

Celebrity couple Victoria Beckham and David Beckham have shown support for their son Brooklyn's sweetheart Nicola Peltz by wearing Lola James branded caps.

Nicola Peltz, who is set to make her directorial debut with her upcoming film Lola James, showed off her slim physique in a simple black form-fitting tank top while wearing the cap in her selfie.

David and Victoria Beckham have shown their support for their future daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz, 26, as they shared snaps of themselves wearing branded caps to Instagram.

On Sunday evening, the legendary footballer and his fashion designer wife took to social media where they uploaded sizzling shots of themselves in the hats.

David Beckham opted to go shirtless for his photograph, showing off his numerous tattoos in the steamy snap, which he captioned: 'Lola James coming soon @nicolaannepeltz.'

Victoria showed off her slim physique in a simple black form-fitting tank top while wearing the cap in her selfie. The singer-turned-designer gushed alongside: 'So excited!!! Kisses @nicolaannepeltz.'