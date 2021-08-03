Gwen Stefani finds new way to express love with hubby Blake Shelton

Web Desk

Music sensation Gwen Stefani flaunted her love for Blake Shelton in a unique way as she stepped out in favorite checkered Vans imprinted with husband's face across the top.

The 51-year-old music sensation seemingly put Shelton on her shoes' toe while running errands in her favorite Anaheim Hillbillies sweatpants nearly one month after her Oklahoma ranch wedding.

The 51-year-old the singer said: 'I do' to the man of her dreams after dating for nearly six years.

she layered up wearing a denim jacket with a shearling collar and a long-sleeved shirt wrapped around her waist. She toed back her platinum blonde hair into a sleek ponytail and wore a massive pair of diamond stud earrings.



The couple said their vows in front of just 40 guests because they 'didn't want a circus,' according to People's source.

Gwen and Blake, 45, are 'very family-oriented' and 'that's exactly what the wedding was about. The couple, who have been in a relationship for over six years, have similar values. Family was at the center of everything,' the source said.