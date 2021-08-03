Meghan Markle's 40th birthday plan revealed

Web Desk

Meghan Markle is expected to snub the royal family for her star-studded 40th birthday bash that might be graced by the celebrity guests like Oprah Winfrey and the Clooneys on Wednesday (August 4).

The Duchess of Sussex, who have been in Montecito with Harry and their two sons, would turn 40 on Wednesday (August 4, 2021).

A media outlet, citing source, claims that about 65 guests are invited including her closest friends and family. The celebrations will reportedly be held in the grounds of the Duchess of Sussex's mansion in California.



Meghan Markle's hubby Prince Harry has reportedly ordered a birthday cake from Posies & Sugar, which is located in nearby Santa Barbara. While, it is not known who will be attending the birthday celebration, the likes of Serena Williams and Amal Clooney were both invited to Archie's baby shower.