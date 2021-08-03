Matt Damon clarifies the use of homophobic slur after public outrage

Web Desk

'To be as clear as I can be, I stand with the LGBTQ+ community,' said Matt Damon

Hollywood A-lister Matt Damon has come forth to defend himself following the upheaval that was caused by his use of the f-slur, which is used as a degrading term for LGBTQ+ community.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor clarified that he never used the word against anyone and does not use slurs of any kind.



“During a recent interview, I recalled a discussion I had with my daughter where I attempted to contextualize for her the progress that has been made — though by no means completed — since I was growing up in Boston and, as a child, heard the word ‘f-g’ used on the street before I knew what it even referred to,” he wrote.

“I explained that that word was used constantly and casually and was even a line of dialogue in a movie of mine as recently as 2003; she in turn expressed incredulity that there could ever have been a time where that word was used unthinkingly,” he went on to say.

“To my admiration and pride, she was extremely articulate about the extent to which that word would have been painful to someone in the LGBTQ+ community regardless of how culturally normalized it was. I not only agreed with her but thrilled at her passion, values and desire for social justice,” he continued.

“I have never called anyone ‘f—-t’ in my personal life and this conversation with my daughter was not a personal awakening. I do not use slurs of any kind. I have learned that eradicating prejudice requires active movement toward justice rather than finding passive comfort in imagining myself ‘one of the good guys.’ And given that open hostility against the LGBTQ+ community is still not uncommon, I understand why my statement led many to assume the worst,” said the actor.

“To be as clear as I can be, I stand with the LGBTQ+ community,” he added.