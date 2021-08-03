Billie Eilish fumes why people are obsessed with others' bodies

Web Desk

American music sensation Billie Eilish expressed her indignation about why people out there are so much obsessed with others' bodies.



"I mean, we only need bodies to eat and walk around and poop," the 19-year-old megastar told The Guardian.

"We only need them to survive. It’s ridiculous that anybody even cares about bodies at all. Like, why? Why do we care? You know, when you really think about it?"

The Grammy-winning singer said so as she has had a tough time dealing with her psychological battle with her body image. She revealed that she has a 'terrible relationship' with her body.

Billie Eilish further opened up that she has to 'dissociate' herself from her body image to have a seamless onstage presence otherwise her mental state is probable to affect her musical outings.

The singer further shed light on why she wears the clothes she is known to be sporting. "I wear clothes that are bigger and easier to move in without showing everything — they can be really unflattering," Billie Eilish said.

"In pictures, they look like I don’t even know what. I just completely separate the two. Because I have such a terrible relationship with my body, like you would not believe, so I just have to disassociate."

