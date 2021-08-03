Queen Elizabeth decides to hand Kate Middleton Prince Harry's role

Web Desk

The Queen looks set to hand Kate Middleton Prince Harry's patronages to fill the void left by the Duke and Duchess' abrupt departure .

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were stripped of their patronages and honorary positions when they stepped down from their senior royal roles.

Harry and Meghan, who moved to the US last year after Megxit, making an earthshaking announcement as they planned to continue their work with charities and organisations on behalf of the monarch.

As per reports, the Queen is looking to get things back on track by appointing Kate as patron of the Rugby Football Union (RFU) and the Rugby Football League (RFL). The positions previously held by Meghan's hubby Harry.



Prince Harry's grandmother will likely go public with her plan to usher Kate in to fill the Duke's shoes before the rugby league World Cup in October and November.



In January 2020, Meghan and Harry announced they were stepping down as senior members of the royal family, with a plan to review their position a year later. Now it seems they've made their final decision.

The Queen will reportedly hand Kate Middleton sporting patronages - left vacant by Harry - in yet another sign of approval.