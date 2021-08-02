Piers Morgan shares details of his battle with long Covid

Piers Morgan has opened up on the battle with long Covid after Lewis Hamilton required medical attention at Hungarian Grand Prix after struggling with dizziness on Sunday.

The former Good Morning Britain presenter reminded his followers of the seriousness of long Covid shortly after the sporting star announced he is suffering with symptoms of the illness, saying he has also not returned to full health.

Piers penned: ‘Do not underestimate the effects of long-covid. I’ve never had fatigue like this, nearly 3 weeks after symptoms started. Lewis, one of the world’s fittest athletes, had covid 8 months ago and is still having issues he believes are linked to it.’

Lewis - seven-time world champion star - drove superbly to race from last to third and take the lead of the Formula One world championship following a frenetic race at the Hungaroring on Sunday.