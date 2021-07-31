Johnny Depp wins a case against Amber Heard

Months after losing a libel case against British newspaper Johnny Depp has won a legal battle against Amber Heard, his former wife.

Johnny Depp or Amber Heard have not reacted to the ruling on their social media accounts.



The actor has been granted a motion to establish whether or not the "Aquaman" actress donated her $7 million divorce settlement to a charity.



The ruling,given by a judge in New York, said American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) must provide documentation that confirms whether Amber Heard gave the non-profit organisation a donation from the $7 million she received in her divorce settlement from Depp as well as the Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

“Mr. Depp is most gratified by the Court’s decision," Depp's attorney told USA TODAY.

Amber Heard had given evidence against Depp in the actor's case against the British newspaper which the Hollywood star was suing for calling him wife beater.