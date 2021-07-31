Billie Eilish addresses ‘Happier Than Ever’ album release with emotional tribute

Web Desk

Lyricist and singer Billie Eilish recently got candid about her emotions surrounding the Happier Than Ever Album release in a candid note to social media.

The singer highlighted the myriad of emotions she felt in an emotional caption over on Instagram.

It read,“Happier Than Ever my sophomore album is finally out. i can’t even process it. this was the most fulfilling most satisfying and profound experience i’ve ever had with my music. finneas and i were just on cloud 9 making this album i feel..”

“i love every song on this project so so much it literally scares me thinking about putting it out into the world for anyone to listen to. i feel like crying. i grew so much in the process of making this album and experienced so much self realization and self reflection.”

“i wish i could go back and make this album all over again because it was some of the best nights in my life. i love you @finneas thank you for being you. i couldn’t ask for a better brother and collaborator, you are my whole world and i couldn’t do any of this without you. anyway i’m so excited and nervous and blaaah… please take care of this project, it means the world to me. I CANT BELIEVE ITTTT”. (sic)

