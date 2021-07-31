Pak vs WI: Muhammad Rizwan becomes batsman with most T20 runs in a year

Mohammad Rizwan (R) of Pakistan hits 6 and Nicholas Pooran (L) of the West Indies looks on during the 3rd T20I match between the West Indies and Pakistan at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana, on July 31, 2021. —AFP

KARACHI: Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan on Saturday made a world record, of the highest T20I runs in a year, during the first innings of the 2nd T20I against West Indies in Guyana.

Rizwan scored the 43rd run of his innings, stealing the title of highest run scorer of T20I in a calendar year from Ireland’s Paul Stirling, who had scored 748 runs, by batting in 20 innings, in 2019.

However, he was run out by the opponent team while trying to score a 47th run in the innings soon after.

According to the records, the batsman has scored 752 runs from batting in 14 innings in the ongoing calendar year.

Before Rizwan, Pakistan’s Mohammad Hafeez was the record holder as the leading T20I runs scorer by scoring 415 runs in 8 innings back in 2020.

Rizwan also has a cumulative 1,189 runs in international cricket, including all three formats, this year, which is the highest by any player thus far.

With Rizwan’s feat, Pakistan now holds the records of “highest runs in a calendar year” in two formats.

The other record was made by Mohammad Yousuf after scoring 1,788 Test runs in 2006.