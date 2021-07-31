Prince Harry, Meghan Markle risk becoming ‘irrelevant’ without royal branding

Web Desk

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly at risk of losing their relevancy if they do not agree to spill royal secrets.



The claim was been brought forward by royal commentator Emily Andrews during her Channel 5 documentary Meghan at 40: The Climb to Power.

“Because of the royal brand they can get all these multimillion dollar deals but the problem with that is they have to keep reminding everyone that they're royal and to do so that involves giving more and more away. They have to talk about more private moments.”

However, royal historian Ed Owens argues that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s desire to ‘thrive not survive’ in the US has forced them to take a U-turn and reevaluate their relationship with the media.

He claims, “Harry and Meghan have consistently argued that they don't have sufficient privacy, that they're lives are difficult and burdensome because of the glare of the media.”

“Then they go to the US and this narrative continues until they suddenly open up about everything by agreeing to an interview with Oprah Winfrey.”

“Suddenly this idea of privacy goes completely out of the window. Instead they are opening up very publicly knowing that millions of people are going to see and get a glimpse of the inside story behind the separation of Harry and Meghan and the house of Windsor.”