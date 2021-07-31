Matt Damon says it's 'different this time' with Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Web Desk

JLo and Ben are currently vacationing in Italy

Matt Damon has said he is elated that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have rekindled their romance.



The press was really unkind towards the couple 18 years ago, Damon revealed.

"So what's it like having your boy have a relationship that's all over the news? Is that, like, weird?" Damon was asked while on Desus & Mero this week.



"Well, yeah, it's weird," Damon admitted, before adding, "I have to say, the press was particularly terrible to them, like, 18 years ago."

"What's nice is that at least they're being nice this time around," he added, before cracking a joke.

"They're on vacation right now, but he still responded when I hit him up about the Red Sox yesterday…You still have priorities!" he added.

JLo and Ben are currently vacationing in Italy.