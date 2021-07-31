Kate Middleton, Prince William concerned over kids growing up as royals

Kate Middleton and Prince William are becoming increasingly worried about the future of their son Prince George.



The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are trying to give their children a very normal life.

“Of course, William and Kate are nervous about what the future holds for George,” a source told Us Weekly.



“He’s growing up in a different era to his parents. Times have changed since then. There wasn’t social media or internet trolls when William and Kate were children," the insider added.

“The Cambridges feel it’s necessary to shield George, Charlotte and Louis from the spotlight and have become cautious about the appearances [they] make,” the source said.

“Kate and William are being more selective about the events he attends," the insider spoke in lieu of the backlash George faced after attending the matches at Euro Cup 2020.

The source noted that the pair are “moving away from [the] mentality” of the “stiff upper lip,” for which the royal family is known. Instead, they have “a more modern approach,” focusing on “open communication” with their children.