Scarlett Johansson’s agent claps back against Disney for ‘attacking her character’

Web Desk

Scarlett Johansson’s agent Bryan Lourd has officially released his own statement in defense of the actor amid her legal battle against Disney.



The co-chairman of the Creative Artists Agency, dubs Disney’s actions ‘shameless’ for they “falsely accused Ms. Johansson of being insensitive to the global COVID pandemic, in an attempt to make her appear to be someone they and I know she isn’t.”

Lourd believes this comment serves as “a direct attack on her character” and is utterly “beneath a company that many of us in the creative community have worked with successfully for decades.”

In regards to business, Mr. Lourd allegs that Johansson’s nine film collaboration with the production house has “earned Disney and its shareholders billions” and thus the mere attempt to weaponize this success is an act nothing short of shameful.

His closing statement also attempted to drive home the seriousness of the allegation against his client and read, “Scarlett is extremely proud of the work that she, and all of the actors, writers, directors, producers, and the Marvel creative team have been a part of for well over a decade.”

For those unversed with the legal proceedings, the Black Widow star has filed a lawsuit against the production house for breaching the terms of their contract and skimming her out of nearly half of her pay check in the process.

The suit alleges, “Disney intentionally induced Marvel’s breach of the agreement, without justification, in order to prevent Ms. Johansson from realizing the full benefit of her bargain with Marvel.”

However, Disney continues to stand their ground amid this legal battle and asserts that Johansson’s claim holds “no merit whatsoever” and is allegedly “sad and distressing in its callous disregard for the horrific and prolonged global effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

In their counter argument to the court, the company even insisted that their actions “fully complied with Ms. Johansson's contract” and even “significantly enhanced her ability to earn additional compensation on top of the $20 million she has received to date.”