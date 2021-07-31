Kelly Clarkson needs to provide for husband, kids until final divorce settlement

Web Desk

The country singer was previously ordered by a judge to $150,000 per month in spousal support

Kelly Clarkson needs to provide for estranged husband Brandon Blackstock and her kids only till her divorce is settled once and for all.



The country singer was previously ordered by a judge to $150,000 per month in spousal support and $45,601 per month in child support to Blackstock.



This "is strictly temporary support until a final settlement is worked out," a source told PEOPLE.

Through the arrangement, Blackstock, a music manager, will receive $195,601 in total from Clarkson each month, or roughly $2.4 million per year.

The order also requires the singer to pay $1.25 million towards her estranged husband's attorney fees and costs for their ongoing divorce.

Clarkson announced divorce from her husband in June 2020 after seven years of marriage.

The court had initially given her the primary physical custody of their two kids, , River Rose, 7, and Remington Alexander, 5.