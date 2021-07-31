Dwayne Johnson celebrates audience reaction to ‘Jungle Cruise’ release: ‘About time!’

Web Desk

Renowned actor Dwayne Johnson recently fawned over positive fan reaction his new film Jungle Cruise has been receiving since its world wide release.

The actor shared his thoughts over on Instagram and even left fans in rib tickling laughter over his utter shock.

In his post, the star referenced his Rotten Tomatoes score and showcased his excitement after ‘finally’ reaching his highest ever percentage as a ‘dinosaur’ from the entertainment industry.

His post read, “Just blown away. Thank you!!! Highest @RottenTomatoes audience score of my entire career ~ and that’s a long ass time cause I’m a dinosaur”.

“Jumanji 87% Jumanji 2 87% Hobbs 88% Moana 89% JUNGLE CRUISE 94%!!!! People have spoken! The adventure of a lifetime…. Enjoy #JUNGLECRUISE Playing now in theaters worldwide. And playing now in your living rooms on @disneyplus!”

Check it out below:







