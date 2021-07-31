Arnold Schwarzenegger flexes dumbbell skills for 74th birthday

Web Desk

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Patrick recently turned to social media and posted a loving tribute to his dad on the event of his birthday.

Patrick posted the tribute to Instagram and captioned a video of his dad flexing his muscles at the age of 74.

It read, “Happy Birthday pops! Can’t believe you became a grandpa this past year. Can’t wait to see what happens this year!.”

“Also… i have no idea how your 74 today & still pullin this weight. I truly hope I’m half as strong physically & mentally when I’m your age. PS: wait till end”. (sic)

