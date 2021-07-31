Amanda Knox criticizes 'Stillwater' film for profiting off her story

Amanda Knox expressed her frustration as 'Stillwater' opened in US film theaters this week

Amanda Knox, the American lady who was tried and acquitted of homicide in Italy greater than a decade in the past, has hit out at a Hollywood film that she stated seeks to revenue off her identify with out her consent.

Knox, who spent 4 years in jail in Perugia, Italy, earlier than being acquitted of the 2007 homicide of her roommate, expressed her frustration as Stillwater opened in US film theaters this week.



Director Tom McCarthy has stated the Amanda Knox case impressed the movie about an American oil rig employee who travels to France to assist his daughter who’s in jail for a homicide she says she did not commit.

The film, starring Matt Damon, is seen as a possible Oscar contender.

“Does my name belong to me? My face? What about my life? My story? Why does my name refer to events I had no hand in? I return to these questions because others continue to profit off my name, face, & story without my consent. Most recently, the film #STILLWATER,” Knox wrote in a prolonged put up on her Twitter account on Thursday.

The Stillwater filmmakers didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark.

Knox, now 34 and dealing as a legal justice activist, stated that the film “reinforces an image of me as a guilty and untrustworthy person.”

“I have not been allowed to return to the relative anonymity I had before Perugia,” Knox stated. “My only option is to sit idly by while others continue to distort my character, or fight to restore my good reputation that was wrongfully destroyed.”

She invited McCarthy and Damon to listen to her viewpoint by showing on her “Labyrinths” podcast, which offers with points starting from justice to her private life.

Rudy Guede, a neighborhood man, was discovered responsible of the homicide in Perugia and was sentenced to 16 years in jail. - Reuters