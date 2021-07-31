Ben Stiller slammed over his argument on nepotism in Hollywood

Web Desk

Ben Stiller was hammered by social media users after he defended a new project by Hollywood stars' children

Hollywood star Ben Stiller has sparked outrage after he undermined the impact nepotism plays in creating an unfair environment in the industry.

Stiller was hammered by social media users after he defended a new project that was written by and featured the children of numerous Hollywood celebrities.



The actor, who is the son of comedians Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara, had reacted to a sarcastic tweet by producer Franklin Leonard, that read: “Hollywood’s a meritocracy, right?”

“Too easy @franklinleonard. People, working, creating. Everyone has their path. Wish them all the best,” Stiller had reacted to Leonard.

The controversial film, titled The Rightway, is being helmed by director Steven Spielberg’s daughter, Destry and is being written by son of Stephen King, Owen. Additionally, it will also star Sean Penn’s son Hopper, as per Deadline.

“Just speaking from experience, and I don’t know any of them, I would bet they all have faced challenges. Different than those with no access to the industry. Show biz as we all know is pretty rough, and ultimately is a meritocracy,” Stiller added to his argument on Twitter later.