Anne Hathaway takes a trip down memory lane as ‘Princess Diaries’ marks 20 years

Web Desk

Anne Hathaway's classic breakthrough film Princess Diaries has rung in 20 years!

The Les Miserables actor took a trip down memory lane and shared photos of the iconic film on Instagram, along with a heartfelt caption.

“Miracles happen… Happy 20th Birthday to #theprincessdiaries, AKA the film that launched a thousand sleep overs,” she wrote.



Apart from Hathaway, Mandy Moore celebrated the 20th anniversary of the film.



She turned to her social media and referenced the song she sings in the film: “Wowww talk about a #ThrowbackThursday! Happy 20th birthday to #ThePrincessDiaries and a real bop …#StupidCupid!”

The Princess Diaries, starring Julie Andrews alongside Hathaway, was released in 2001. The sequel to the film, The Princess Diaries 2: A Royal Engagement, followed soon after as it hit theatres in 2004.

