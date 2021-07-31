Kanye West confirms release date of his new album ‘Donda’

Web Desk

US singer and rapper Kanye West has confirmed the release date of his much-awaited new album Donda.



The Forever singer took to Instagram to confirm that the Donda will be released on August 5, 2021.

The 44-year-old musician just mentioned ‘DONDA 08-05-2021” alongwith a loading symbol against an all-white backdrop.

According to the People magazine, Kanye will be holding an album release party for Donda at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 5 as well.



Donda is Kanye West's first album since the release of his 2019 gospel album Jesus Is King. It is also the singer’s 10th studio album.

It is named after his late mother Donda West, who died at the age of 58.

The endearing post has garnered over 1.3 million hearts within no time.

Kanye West returned to Instagram on July 21 months after his estranged wife Kim Kardashian filed for divorce.