Prince Harry ridiculed by neighbour Orlando Bloom in HBO Max’s ‘The Prince’

Web Desk

Prince Harry earlier explained how he and Orlando Bloom, who is also his neighbour, keep in touch

Prince Harry's portrayal by British actor Orlando Bloom on animated comedy series, The Prince, has left quite a few people rolling on the floor with laughter.



All 12 of the HBO Max original's episodes on the platform were released on Thursday, showing life in the Palace through the eyes of protagonist Prince George [Gary Janetti], along with his sister Princess Charlotte [Sophie Turner] and the rest of the royal family.

A clip of the show making rounds on the internet, the character of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can be seen looking at a new home after stepping down from their duties as senior royals.

"This might be the smallest palace I've ever been in," says Bloom’s Harry.

"Well, it's an apartment," responds Meghan’s character, voiced by Condola Rashad.

"Yes, an apartment palace. I know that. Lots of tiny palaces inside one big palace," Harry tells his wife.

Despite there being some mockery towards the Duke of Sussex’s character on the show, there hardly seem to be any bad blood between him and Bloom.

In an earlier interview on the Armchair Expert podcast, Harry explained how Bloom, who is also his neighbour, keep in touch to keep paparazzi at bay.

"Two days ago, Orlando Bloom sent me a message 'cause he's down the road and we sort of keep in contact because of the paparazzi,” said Harry.

"He sent me a photograph, which his security got of this long-haired guy with a beanie on with his AirPods in, with his massive camera, lying in the back of his truck [with] blackout windows... taking photographs of them out with their kid and whoever else is in that area,” shared the duke.