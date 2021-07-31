YouTuber Albert Dyrlund dies after plummeting in the Italian Alps

Web Desk

Acclaimed YouTuber Albert Dyrlund, from Denmark, died following a devastating accident that involved him falling in the Italian Alps while filming a video.

The internet star, 22, fell from a height of 656 feet off Mount Seceda in Val Gardena. A helicopter had been deployed to rescue him, Dyrlund couldn’t be saved and was declared dead on the scene.

Albert's mother Vibe Jørger Jensen, confirmed his death to Danish news outlet TV2 and requested that the YouTuber’s fans respect the family’s privacy.

“We are in great grief, but I would like his fans to know,” she said.

He had a following over 171,000 on YouTube and 235,000 on Instagram. He was also known far and wide for his song Emoji and Waffles and for starring in 2019-released comedy film, Team Albert.