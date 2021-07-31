Victoria Beckham's daughter impresses mom with her fashion sense

Web Desk

Victoria Beckham's 10-year-old daughter Harper stunned every one as she rocked her Mom's Fashion Line in Sweet Photo with 'Daddy' David.

David Beckham's wife was pictured sporting the same dress in a May Instagram post.

Harper has found some fashion inspiration from mom Victoria Beckham. As she shared an adorable picture on Instagram of her youngest child, 10-year-old daughter Harper, smiling alongside David Beckham.



"Harper and daddy (with a major tan going on!!) x kisses," Victoria captioned the photo of the father-daughter duo.

In the snapshot, the pair's daughter is seen wearing what appears to be a Woven Silk Jersey Lace Cami Dress from Victoria's eponymous fashion line. The purple and black dress originally retailed for $2,350 on Moda Operandi, before it was reduced to a price of $1,410, later selling out.

