Web Desk

Blake Shelton reveals secret wedding song for Gwen Stefani: ‘It’s why we’re wearing rings’

Award winning singer and songwriter Blake Shelton recently got candid about his love and adoration for wife Gwen Stefani.

Shelton got candid during his interview with SiriusXM's Storme Warren, the singer was quoted saying, “As soon as I knew that [we were writing our own vows], I started trying to write a song because that's the opposite of what she would have expected me to do.”

“I'm to the point where I just don't write that many songs anymore. It's just like pulling teeth for me and something she's always on my case about it.”

“And so I started writing this song and I can only get so far with it, 'cause I didn't want it to just be something for that moment. I wanted it to be something that was bigger and I saw I needed help. And so I called Craig Wiseman. I said, 'Craig, you got to help me with this thing. Like, I'm not joking around here.' You know?”

In the end Wiseman helped Shelton write a song that would be “specific to Gwen” and also something he “wouldn’t be embarrassed about.”

“She didn't know I was going to do that. And so I surprised her with the song and we actually just recorded the song here in Nashville yesterday. I don't know what, or when we're going to do something with it, but it's something that I wanted to have a recording of.”