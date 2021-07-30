Dwayne Johnson shares rare sneak peek into ‘Jungle Cruise’ fight scene

Web Desk

Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson recently took to social media and shared the first ever look into the exclusive film Jungle Cruise.

The post was shared to Instagram and contains video footage depicting a rib tickling fight scene where The Rock and Emily Blunt duked it out with some men.

The caption alongside the video contained a caption that highlighted the exclusive rarity of the clip and read, “Enjoy your EXCLUSIVE FIRST LOOK at our massive and fun opening scene setting us up for our wild adventure down the Amazon!”

“Playing in THEATERS worldwide and IN YOUR LIVING ROOMS on @disney+ TONIGHT!! The adventure of a lifetime..”(sic)

Check it out below:

For those unversed, Jungle Cruise as a fantasy adventure film that features a number of Hollywood hotshots including Emily Blunt, Dwayne Johnson, Paul Giamatti, Jack Whitehall and Jesse Pelmons.





