Shawn Mendes hilariously calls out girlfriend Camila Cabello for farting

Web Desk

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes certainly exude couple goals as they crossed all awkward milestones together.

Taking to Instagram, the Havana singer shared a hilarious video which new couples could seriously relate.

It showed herself waving goodbye to her man as he stepped out of the room.

Following his departure the singer can be seen breathing a sigh of relief as she proceeded to let some air loose, something that new lovers cannot do around each other.

Clearly a representation of a couple’s honeymoon phase the singer captioned the post, "that first phase of dating when you can't fart or Poo or be a human."

However, it didn’t end there as her beau proceeded to let loose a hilarious secret by saying "But u do fart tho".

