David Ayer, original Suicide Squad director says studio cut is 'not my movie'

David Ayer is speaking up about his 2016 directed movie Suicide Squad following the praise that James Gunn’s latest film is receiving.
David penned a note about directing the 2016 Suicide Squad in response to movie critic Tim Grierson’s tweet about watching James' version of the movie.
"Many times while watching the new movie, I thought, 'Yeah, David Ayer should just abandon the idea of that director's cut,' " Tim tweeted.
David responded with "My Turn," writing, "I put my life into Suicide Squad. I made something amazing. My cut is [an] intricate and emotional journey with some bad people who are [expletive] on and discarded (a theme that resonates in my soul)."
"The studio cut it [sic] not my movie," Ayer continued.
"Read that again. And my cut is not the 10 week director's cut—it's a fully mature edit by Lee Smith standing on the incredible work by John Gilroy. It's all Steven Price's brilliant score, with not a single radio song in the whole thing."