Lizzo shuts down rumours of killing fan by stage diving

Web Desk

Lizzo responded to rumours about her allegedly killing a fan by diving off the stage during one of her shows.

Taking to TikTok, the Truth Hurts singer ended the wild rumour saying that she never leaped into a crowd.

"I've seen a lot of annoying things about me on the Internet, but the thing that bothers me the most is this rumor that I stage dived at a concert and killed somebody," she said.

"Like that rumor… it's a lie, first of all! I've never stage dived in my life."

She also demonstrated a belly-flop on her bed to prove that her jump doest not have a lethal force.

"Y'all really gon' put that on my [expletive] name? Like, I know I'm big but, [expletive], I'm not that [expletive] big."

She captioned the video, "STOP THE [expletive]."