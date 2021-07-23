Jana Kramer announceas divorce finalization from Mike Caussin

Jana Kramer announceas divorce finalization from Mike Caussin Jana Kramer recently turned to social media to announce the finalization of her divorce from her ex-husband Mike Caussin. The star announced the news on Instagram with a post as well as a caption that read, “Today has not been easy and I didn't know if I would even say anything. If I'm honest I had no idea how I would feel. Relieved? Sad?” “But I got the 'final' call that I'm officially divorced and the tears came. My first feeling was failure. That I failed my kids. That I was unlovable, not enough. I had moments of anger that I never wanted this for my reality, for my kids.” Check it out below:





