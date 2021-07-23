Jana Kramer announceas divorce finalization from Mike Caussin

Jana Kramer recently turned to social media to announce the finalization of her divorce from her ex-husband Mike Caussin.
The star announced the news on Instagram with a post as well as a caption that read, “Today has not been easy and I didn't know if I would even say anything. If I'm honest I had no idea how I would feel. Relieved? Sad?”
“But I got the 'final' call that I'm officially divorced and the tears came. My first feeling was failure. That I failed my kids. That I was unlovable, not enough. I had moments of anger that I never wanted this for my reality, for my kids.”
