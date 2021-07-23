Luke Bryan tugs at heart strings by addressing his ‘golden years’ of parenting

Entertainment Web Desk



Luke Bryan tugs at heart strings by addressing his ‘golden years’ of parenting Luke Bryan recently weighed in on the golden years of parenting his two young songs and tugged at heart strings along the way. The star wore his heart on his sleeve and was quoted telling People magazine, “As they grow older, it's easier to let them tag along. They become little men and they become functional little microcosms of me. Their personalities are really different.” “They become your buddies. I mean, they're still your kids, you still have to do the discipline and you still have to teach them the right and wrongs of life, but they really morph into your buddies.” “And I'm certainly in the golden years," Bryan adds. "I mean, it's like the sweet spot of being a dad right now and you can let them tag along.”

