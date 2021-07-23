Khloe Kardashian gets True, Dream as team of new makeup artists

Khloe Kardashian is getting a makeover by young Kardashian babies.

On Wednesday, the KUWTK star took to her Instagram and shared clips from daughter True, 3, and niece Dream, 4, helping her wear makeup.

“Oh my gosh, what are you doing to me?” the 37-year-old reality star joked as True gave her a touch-up with Beautyblender.

The mother-of-one let baby True use a pink blush-on across her cheek.

Brother Rob Kardashian’s daughter, Dream, also joined in and dabbed makeup on aunt Khloe's face.

“Dreamy, what are you guys doing to me?” Khloé asked as the toddler swiped a makeup sponge across her aunt’s eyelids.

“So I don’t know what you guys think, but I think I just got a new team of makeup artists: True and Dream, Stormi and Chi.”

She then quipped of her orange and pink makeup “Killed it!”